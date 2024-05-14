Minister of Justice met with police union. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Justice Lyndon C. J. Lewis convened a meeting with members of the Nationaal Algemeen Politiebond (NABP) and the Algemene Bond van Overheid & Overige Personeel Opgericht (ABVO) this Monday. The meeting, requested by the unions, served as an introductory platform for their boards and members to familiarize themselves with the Minister's cabinet and receive an update on several pressing matters, including the pending National Decrees for justice personnel.

