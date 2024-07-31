Minister of Justice on rising gun violence and crime. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis on Wednesday sent a strong message to the youths of St. Maarten who are involved in crime, especially those related to gun violence.

Lewis said the recent shooting that took place last Sunday morning is related to a gun war taking place in other countries in the region. He said this specific shooting has the attention of law enforcement and is monitored politically.

In his message to the young people of St. Maarten, the Minister said engaging in these activities leads to only two things: either death or prison. “Listening to the mother of the young man involved I heard the voice of mother in deep distress, despair and pain for her child, this is the impact that such lifestyles bring along immense suffering. My plea to young people is, “Think before you act, since violence is never the answer; our country is too small while our communities are interconnected with friends and relatives and families that are closely linked.”

“To those who consider engaging in such activities, I firmly say not here. This is not who we are as a people. To the community at large, as your Minister of Justice, I am committed to restoring peace and safety in the community.”

The Minister further stated that St. Maarten are intensifying its efforts to collaborate with neighboring countries to combat the spill over effect, furthermore the Ministry is looking into comprehensive plans that this kind of crimes does not occur again. Lewis made clear that the government cannot do this alone. Instead, society needs to come together to support the efforts by combatting community violence, community vigilance, reporting suspicious activities and fostering a culture of lawlessness, critical steps every citizen can take.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45744-minister-of-justice-on-rising-gun-violence-and-crime.html