Minister of Justice swears in Dutch Law enforcement assistance from the Netherlands. | SMN News

~This assistance was requested due to foreseen challenges with the COVID19 Crisis.~

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, May 1, 2020, Philipsburg, the Honourable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, welcomed and swore in a number of Royal Netherlands Marechaussee Officers, Police Officers, and Royal Dutch Marines who arrived on April 27th, 2020 from the Netherlands and will be here in St. Maarten until August 2020. All had been tested for COVID-19 before their departure from the Netherlands and again once they arrived in Sint Maarten.

The request for military assistance was made to ensure that public order

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34635-minister-of-justice-swears-in-dutch-law-enforcement-assistance-from-the-netherlands.html