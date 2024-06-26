Minister of Justice visited the Port of Scheveningen in the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:— On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the Honorable Minister of Justice and acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports visited the port of Scheveningen in the Netherlands. This visit was organized at the invitation of the Ministry of Justice and Security's Directorate-General for Legal Affairs and Law Enforcement, Directorate of Security and Governance. During the visit, Minister Lewis received a detailed presentation on the Regional Information and Expertise Center (RIEC) in The Hague, gaining practical insights into the collaborative efforts undertaken to combat subversive (undermining) crime through administrative measures.

