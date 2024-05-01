PHILIPSBURG:— On the occasion of Labor Day, The Honorable demissionair Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley, extends his warmest regards and appreciation to the hardworking men and women who form the backbone of our society. This special day serves as a reminder to honor their invaluable contributions and recognize their significant role in building a prosperous and harmonious nation.

