Minister of TEATT, the Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Highlights Events Leading Up to World Tourism Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In celebration of World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (TEATT), under the leadership of the Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, organized a series of activities designed to engage the public and honor the vital role tourism plays in St. Maarten’s economy.

Minister Heyliger-Marten has made it a priority to include the island’s youth in this year’s celebrations. .

“Tourism is not only the mainstay of our economy, it is also the industry of the future. Therefore, it is only proper for us to engage the youth right now as they are the future of our island,” the Minister said.

In line with this vision and as part of the festivities leading up to World Tourism Day, fifty-two students from the Asha Stevens Christian School, along with three staff members, were invited aboard the *Icon of the Seas*, the world’s largest cruise ship, during its port visit.

The students were treated to a full vessel tour and enjoyed lunch on board. In addition, thirty students from St. Maarten Academy had the unforgettable experience of touring the island by air on a WINAIR flight, while twenty students from the Sr. Regina School will participate in an exclusive of the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort.

Looking ahead, Minister Heyliger-Marten is proud to announce that an award ceremony will be held on September 30th at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. During this event, the Minister will honor Tourism Pioneers who have made an incredible impact on the island’s tourism industry.

“It is important to give honor where honor is due. This recognition is a way of giving those who have made significant contributions to the development of Tourism on the island their flowers now,” the Director of Tourism, Ms. May-Ling Chun, stated.

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is excited to celebrate World Tourism Day and the significant strides being made in the tourism sector, both in fostering the growth of the industry and inspiring the next generation to carry forward this important legacy.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46096-minister-of-teatt-the-honorable-grisha-heyliger-marten-highlights-events-leading-up-to-world-tourism-day.html