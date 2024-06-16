Minister of VSA attends 112th ILO Session and Handles Two Complaints. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster, responsible for Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (Ministry VSA), attended the 112th session of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland. The ILO is the only tripartite UN agency that brings together governments, employers, and workers from its member states to promote decent work worldwide.

