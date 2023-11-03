Minister of VSA Omar Ottley Reviews Progress of St Maarten General Hospital Construction at Quarterly Meeting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley, convened a quarterly meeting at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on November 2nd to follow up on the progress of the construction process of the St. Maarten General Hospital. The meeting witnessed a presentation by Finso representative, highlighting the processes, bottlenecks, and outcomes achieved thus far.

