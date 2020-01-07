Minister of VSA on The decision of work permits. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of VSA confirms that no moratorium has been put in place for the issuing of work permits.

We have observed that there are misleading figures and statements that were mentioned in the media and are being circulated publicly. We use this opportunity to set the record straight and publish the information that was provided by the labor affairs department.

The graph below shows that 1,307 work permits granted, while the labor force survey shows there are 6,636 unemployed registered on Sint Maarten.

figure A

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33660-minister-of-vsa-on-the-decision-of-work-permits.html