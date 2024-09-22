Minister of VSA Receives the World Alzheimer’s Report 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VSA is honored to announce that the **World Alzheimer’s Report 2024 was presented to the Minister of VSA and her team by the **Sint Maarten Alzheimer’s Foundation**, led by **Mr. Raymond Jessurun**. During the presentation, Mr. Jessurun highlighted key findings from the report, emphasizing the urgent need to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide yet often misunderstood.

