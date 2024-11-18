Minister of VSA Swears in Pharmacy Assistant for Cay hill Pharmacy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—Today, November 18, 2024, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Veronica Webster-Jansen, officially swore in Ms Sewradj Aarti, a newly appointed Pharmacy Assistant for Cay hill Pharmacy. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in their professional journey and highlighted the importance of the healthcare sector in St. Maarten.

