Minister Omar Ottley commends the Ministry VSA, Division Labor Affairs & Social Services and NESC for a successful Job Fair and Entrepreneurship Expo. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG– Minister Omar Ottley extends his deepest appreciation to the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services and National Employment Services Center (NESC) for organizing an exceptional Job Fair and Entrepreneurship Expo on November 15th and 16th at the Belair Community Center. The minister was highly impressed with the impeccable organization of the event, which opened up more than 400 job vacancies, and even more enthralled by the tremendous turnout of job seekers.

