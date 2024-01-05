Minister Omar Ottley: Delighted to Announce Dr. Felix Holiday as the New CEO of St. Maarten Medical Center. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar E. C Ottley, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Felix Holiday as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Minister Ottley expressed his joy in receiving the recommendations from the Supervisory Board, underscoring the significance of this appointment as a milestone in the history of SMMC, marking a new era of leadership and excellence in healthcare.

The selection of a new CEO follows a meticulous and thorough process undertaken by the Supervisory Board to identify the most qualified and fitting candidate for this crucial leadership role. After extensive deliberations, Dr. Felix Holiday emerged as the standout candidate, possessing the necessary qualifications and leadership acumen.

In light of the significant absence of a permanent CEO over the past five years, the Supervisory Board approached this decision with the utmost care and commitment. The selection process adhered to the provisions outlined in Article 6, Paragraph 3, as detailed in the articles of incorporation of SMMC/SMGH. The Board is confident that Dr. Holiday's extensive experience and dedication to healthcare will contribute significantly to the continued success of SMMC.

Dr. Holiday's appointment will be effective from February 1st, 2024 pending the successful signing of contracts between him and the Supervisory Board. In accordance with established norms, the Supervisory Board has initiated a formal request for approval from the Council of Ministers. This request was brought to the Council of Ministers through the esteemed Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley.

The Board extends its appreciation to all those involved in the selection process and expresses confidence in Dr. Felix Holiday's ability to lead SMMC into a new era of excellence in healthcare.

