Minister Omar Ottley: Minimum Wage of $1,000 per month Approved. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, presented his Ministerial Regulation to the Council of Ministers where they unanimously passed his groundbreaking proposal to increase the minimum wage from Naf 9.95 to Naf 10.40 totaling a 4.5% increase, effective April 1, 2024. This is part of a broader initiative aimed at ensuring decent living standards for citizens, particularly those on the lower income scale that accounts for a large number, and addressing the challenges posed by the rising cost of living.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44473-minister-omar-ottley-minimum-wage-of-1-000-per-month-approved.html