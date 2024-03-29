Minister Omar Ottley reminds the public that the minimum wage will increase to Naf 10.40 ($1000 monthly), effective April 1, 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, currently under the leadership of Minister Omar Ottley, wishes to remind both employers and employees that effective April 1st, 2024, the minimum wage for full-time employees will increase to Naf 1800.00, equivalent to $1000.00 per month.

