Minister Omar Ottley signs off on Pension Increase; Retroactive Payments to be disbursed in December 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a momentous move, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley has officially signed the National ordinance containing a general measure increasing the AOV/AWW pension. The ordinance, which had previously received approval from His Excellency Governor Baly on November 15th, will now be enacted to benefit pensioners. Minister Ottley expressed his satisfaction at reaching this milestone after a long and meticulous process.

