Minister Omar Ottley: Simpsonbay Basketball Court Shines Bright for the Christmas Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday, December 17th, the Simpsonbay basketball court shined brightly once again, thanks to the swift action taken by the Community Development and Humanitarian Family Affairs and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley. Recognizing the longstanding issue of inadequate lighting at the ball court, Minister Ottley swiftly responded to the concerns voiced by the organizations within the Simpsonbay community.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44461-minister-omar-ottley-simpsonbay-basketball-court-shines-bright-for-the-christmas-season.html