Minister Omar Ottley: Workers at SMMC to be Paid Retroactively from July 1st. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar E.C. Ottley, provided an update on the recent unrest at SMMC during a radio interview held on Friday, November 24th. The unrest was centered around the time frame for the retroactive payment owed to the workers. The union was under the impression that payments would stem from September 2023 and the union had requested payment dating back to July 1st, 2023.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44326-minister-omar-ottley-workers-at-smmc-to-be-paid-retroactively-from-july-1st.html