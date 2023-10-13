Minister Ottley Commends Civil Servants for their Input in Shaping the “Ottley Care” sustainable affordable access to health care act (SAAHA). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—: An extraordinary display of engagement and collaboration by a group of civil servants who submitted a letter with 116 questions to Minister Omar Ottley, highlighting their concerns and questions regarding the eagerly awaited Ottley Care (SAAHA), was met with enthusiasm and appreciation at the Government Administration Building on Tuesday, October 10th.

Minister Ottley welcomed this important step towards building a "comprehensive healthcare plan" and said that anyone in his position as Minister of Health who truly cares about the well-being of the people of St. Maarten would be honored to receive input from the people.

The "Ottley Care" (SAAHA) has been meticulously crafted to address the healthcare needs of the citizens of St. Maarten. Minister Ottley emphasizes that his mission is not just to provide healthcare but to create a healthcare plan that is a cornerstone of nation-building and one that encompasses the values and aspirations of the community.

Minister Ottley stated, "I called it Ottley Care because I genuinely care about the health and welfare of our citizens. We cannot let healthcare become a political tool, as it has been in the past. SAAHA is about us, the people, and our needs."

The Minister went on to express that it is only through the active participation of the general public and individuals from both the public and private sectors that Ottley Care (SAAHA) can genuinely become a comprehensive and inclusive healthcare product that everyone can be proud of.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44019-minister-ottley-commends-civil-servants-for-their-input-in-shaping-the-ottley-care-sustainable-affordable-access-to-health-care-act-saaha.html