Minister Ottley; Second cohort of home repair project extended. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley is pleased to announce that the Council of Ministers has approved the bid submitted from Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE) to execute the technical aspect of the second cohort of the extensive home repair project.

Since the passing of the hurricane in 2017, the Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs Department has carried out a variety of small-scale housing repairs as part of the Ministry of VSA's recovery initiatives.

