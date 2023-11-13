Minister Ottley: SMMC Staff resume works as discussions are still ongoing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has resumed its operations today after a temporary disruption caused by employee unrest. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley, has successfully intervened and initiated discussions between relevant stakeholders to address the concerns raised by the employees.
