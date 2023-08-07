Minister Richardson introduces a limited time offer to renew your expired Sint Maarten Drivers license now. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, is thrilled to announce a unique opportunity for all motorists in Sint Maarten with expired driver's licenses. In a bid to facilitate a smoother process for drivers and enhance road safety, Minister Richardson has initiated a special window to renew expired Sint Maarten driver's licenses without the need for a driver's test. This move is aimed at ensuring that all drivers have their licenses up-to-date before the Sint Maarten Police Force conducts upcoming traffic controls.

