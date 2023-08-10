Minister Samuel extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Roberto “Celestino” Arrindell | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, drs. Rodolphe Samuel extends heartfelt condolences to the community of St. Maarten, friends, and family of the late Roberto “Celestino” Arrindell.

“It is safe to say that the community of Sint Maarten has lost a community advocate, educator, and cultural icon that exemplifies what it means to be a true St. Maarten patriot. Mr. Roberto “Celestino” Arrindell's immense contribution to his country will not go unnoticed, as it spanned multi-sectors and affected numerous individuals across generations,” said Minister Samuel.

