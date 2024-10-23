Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster opens Health & Hygiene week at Sister Regina Primary School. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— On Monday, October 21, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Veronica Jansen-Webster inaugurated Health & Hygiene Week at Sister Regina Primary School in Simpson Bay. This annual event, organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), aims to highlight the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, personal and dental hygiene, and mental well-being.

School Manager Samantha Beaton kicked off the week with a special ceremony attended by Honorable Minister Jansen-Webster and her cabinet members, Ms. Esthica Cangieter and Mr. Anibal Gumbs. The children listened attentively as the Minister spoke about the importance of staying healthy, emphasizing good nutrition, emotional well-being, physical exercise, and the benefits of outdoor activities over screen time. Following her speech, she officially launched Health & Hygiene Week by cutting a ribbon.

The week features a variety of guest speakers covering different aspects of health and hygiene. A dentist, general practitioner, social worker, epidemiologist, and dietitian will deliver lectures to both younger and older student groups. In the classrooms, several interactive activities are planned to promote awareness about healthy living and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

