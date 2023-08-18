Ministers of Justice and Finance Present Calculations for Justice Employees to His Excellency the Governor. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, and the Honorable Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, accompanied by their support staff, recently concluded a significant milestone by presenting computed calculations for Justice employees to His Excellency Ajamu Baly, the Governor of Sint Maarten.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43611-ministers-of-justice-and-finance-present-calculations-for-justice-employees-to-his-excellency-the-governor.html