Ministry of Justice: Holders of (temporary) residence permits pertaining to the temporary closing of the Immigration Office. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Cabinet of the Ministry of Justice on behalf of the Minister of Justice Anna Richardson on Monday issued the following statement as it pertains to holders of temporary residence permits as it relates to the temporary closing of the Immigration Office due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

The Minister of Justice says: Considering that the immigration laws are strictly enforced; Considering the temporary closure of the Immigration Office due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been declared by National Decree of April 4, 2020, no. 2020/ 0314; Considering that as a consequence

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34945-ministry-of-justice-holders-of-temporary-residence-permits-pertaining-to-the-temporary-closing-of-the-immigration-office.html