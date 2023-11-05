Ministry of Justice Hosts Bus Transportation Meeting to Tackle School Traffic Challenges. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In an ongoing effort to alleviate traffic congestion during school rush hours, the Ministry of Justice hosted a vital transportation meeting on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, at the Government Administrative Building. The meeting gathered school bus owners, drivers, and key stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced and to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing traffic issues.

