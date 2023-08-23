Ministry of Justice Not Complying with Court’s Prison Verdict. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On March 17th, 2023, the Court of First Instance issued a ruling that declared that inmates must get medical attention by a doctor within 24 hours after arriving at the prison unless they were visited by a doctor prior to their arrival at the prison. The court further declared that a fine would be imposed should there be non-compliance with the aforementioned verdict.

