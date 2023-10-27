Ministry of Justice Open House Postponed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Justice and its esteemed partners have officially postponed the Justice Open House scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Terminal (Port St. Maarten). With full consideration for the safety and comfort of our valued attendees, the Ministry is hereby announcing that due to the reported inclement weather, the proactive decision was made to reschedule the event for a future date.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to welcome you tomorrow, please rest assured that this decision is made to ensure an even more remarkable and enjoyable experience for attendees when the elements are in our favor. Our team has already started working on the details. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your interest and support for this event,” announced the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson.

We look forward to welcoming the general public on the rescheduled date, whereby the justice professionals anticipate an even greater turnout and an event that exceeds all expectations. Your understanding is deeply appreciated as we work to make this event one to remember.

For any further information or inquiries, please contact the Ministry of Justice.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44139-ministry-of-justice-open-house-postponed.html