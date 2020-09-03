Ministry of Justice to commence bid for electronic ankle bracelets. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Earlier this year, on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, a covenant was signed between the Ministry of Justice, the Prosecutor’s Office, the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM), and Foundation Judicial Institute St. Maarten (SJIB) in order to facilitate electronic monitoring (EM) in the justice system. This form of digital incarceration is one where electronic ankle bracelets are used to monitor the movements of detainees who are granted temporary release. These electronic ankle bracelets have been used on nine occasions since March of 2020 and brought much-needed relief to the capacity of the Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention.

