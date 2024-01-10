Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor & Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V. – St Maarten Branch; Agreement signed to introduce Debit Mastercard for all financial aid recipients. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor marked a significant and historical milestone today, January 10, 2024. The signing of the Scope of Service Agreement signifies the realization of digitalizing the financial aid payments by MCB – St. Maarten ( trading as WIB) on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor.

