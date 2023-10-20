Ministry of TEATT taking measure against pre-storm price gouging. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications, the Honorable Leo Lambriex, is reassuring the public that the Inspectorate of TEATT is out in full force checking prices against the recently published Hurricane maximum price list and updated price list for the Basket of Goods.

Both lists were approved and published earlier today by the Minister of TEATT, given the possibility of suppliers increasing prices, as a result of increased demand due to storm preparations.

The list regulates the maximum permitted prices of 72 items, as listed in the Basket of Goods as well as Disaster items, such as water, batteries, building materials, and first aid supplies.

