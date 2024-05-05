Ministry of VROMI announces Landfill Ascension Day Operational Schedule. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Department of Infrastructure announces the holiday operational schedule for the Main and Irma Landfills on Pond Island.

The holiday referred to is Ascension Day, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Please be aware of the hours change for the Main/Irma Landfill: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Regular operational hours will return to normal on Friday, May 10, 2024.

