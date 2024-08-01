Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard on August 4. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Department of Infrastructure announces that there will be a temporary road closure of the Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard on Sunday, August 4.

The temporary road closure will take place in the vicinity of Dock Maarten. The closure is in connection with the removal of Pelican Peak Zipline in Point Blanche.

The road will be closed for 20 minutes starting at 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

Motorists are requested to adhere to the instructions of personnel in the area including those from members of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) who will also be on the scene.

The Ministry of VROMI apologises for any inconvenience caused.

