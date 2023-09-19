Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure of Quilletor Drive. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Department of Infrastructure hereby would like to notify the general public of the temporary road closure of Quilletor Drive, in the residential district of Dutch Quarter.

The entrance of Quilletor Drive is in dire repair and reconstruction will take place, starting on September 19, 2023, between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

This temporary inconvenience is expected to be completed by 25 September 2023.

In order to carry out this work, this requires the temporary closure of the entrance of Quilletor Drive. A detour will be via Caines Drive.

The work will be carried out by Washington Construction Company N.V.

The Ministry of VROMI thanks the residents in the particular area and impacted motorists for their patience and cooperation during the road construction.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

