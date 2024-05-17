Ministry of VROMI announces Temporary Road Closure on Front Street Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Department of Infrastructure announces that part of Front Street will be closed to motorized traffic on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

A section of Front Street between Praktizijnsteeg – adjacent to the Catholic cemetery – and Kruythoffsteeg will be closed for approximately four hours from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Access to Front Street will be from the other side streets and alleyways.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45191-ministry-of-vromi-announces-temporary-road-closure-on-front-street-saturday.html