Ministry of VROMI Calls on Experienced Contractors for Crucial Road Repair Meeting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In the wake of recent heavy rainfalls and their subsequent impact on the road infrastructure, the Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) is actively assessing the condition of roads throughout the island. To address the pressing need for road repairs and maintenance, the Ministry is inviting experienced contractors with a background in road repair to participate in a critical meeting scheduled for tentatively next week Monday, November 6th, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Government Building.

The purpose of this meeting is to identify and compile a comprehensive list of companies on the island with the expertise and capability to undertake road repair projects. With the recent heavy rainfall causing damage to several key areas, the Ministry of VROMI is committed to promptly addressing these issues and ensuring the safety and convenience of residents and visitors alike.

The meeting agenda will include the following key points:

Inventory of Qualified Contractors: The Ministry will gather information on contractors with road repair experience to establish a pool of eligible companies for upcoming projects.

Assessment of Damaged Areas: Ministry officials will discuss and document the extent of damage in various locations, including but not limited to LB Scott Road, Union Road, Sucker-garden, St. Peters, South Reward, and Cole Bay. This assessment will enable the prioritization of repair efforts.

Planning and Prioritization: The meeting will serve as a platform for outlining the road repair priorities and strategies for efficient project execution.

The Ministry of VROMI understands the importance of maintaining a safe and reliable road network for the community, businesses, and public services. It encourages all qualified contractors to attend this meeting, as your expertise and commitment are essential to the island's recovery and resilience.

To confirm your attendance or for more information about the meeting, please email the Ministry at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Ministry of VROMI is committed to working together with the island's contractors to address the challenges posed by the recent heavy rainfall. By collaborating, we can ensure the continued safety and accessibility of our roads.

