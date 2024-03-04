Ministry of VROMI Completes Collaborative Renovation Project at Simpson Bay Court. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— The Ministry of VROMI is pleased to announce the successful completion of the renovation project at the Simpson Bay Court, thanks to the collaborative efforts of The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure, and Environment), The Ministry of Education, Department of Sports and Limitless Infrastructure B.V.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44779-ministry-of-vromi-completes-collaborative-renovation-project-at-simpson-bay-court.html