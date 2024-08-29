Ministry of VROMI Gives Notice of Removal of Shipwreck Island Scout at Great Bay Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), as the legally assigned custodian of the territorial sea of Sint Maarten, including the bays and inlets that are in open connection with it, and the beaches and shores of the sea; wishes to inform of the Government’s intention to remove the shipwrecked vessel M/V Island Scout, IMO number 9215220, that since the passing of tropical storm Ernesto, August 13, 2024, has run aground in Great Bay and possess a potential threat to shipping traffic, public safety, critical infrastructure of country Sint Maarten (Undersea cables SSCS and SMPR-1) and the entire area of Phillipsburg and the boardwalk.

The Minister of VROMI has decided, based on Article 9, sub 1 of the LANDSVERORDENING houdende maatregelen tot opruiming van schepen en wrakken in zee en op het zeestrand, to proceed with the official notification of the time, namely: SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2024, from 6:00 PM, for the removal of the shipwreck named Island Scout, IMO number 9215220, located on the seashore at Great Bay, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

Please also be advised that:

That based on Article 12, sub 1 of the LANDSVERORDENING houdende maatregelen tot opruiming van schepen en wrakken in zee en op het zeestrand, all items recovered during the removal will be handed over to interested parties, who come forward and can identify themselves as such, upon payment of the costs incurred for the removal or upon providing security for such payment.

That based on Article 13, sub 1 of the LANDSVERORDENING houdende maatregelen tot opruiming van schepen en wrakken in zee en op het zeestrand, the Minister will proceed, if interested parties do not come forward or fail to pay the costs referred to in Article 12, paragraph 1, or fail to provide security for such payment within the period set by the Minister, namely two (2) weeks after the signing of this decision, to sell the recovered items.

Please contact the Ministry of VROMI (+ 1-721-586-8681 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

) or Inspection Department of Maritime Affairs of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT – +1-721-542-2507 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

)

