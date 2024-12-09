Ministry of VSA thanked RAV-Midden-West-Noord Brabant Ambulance Organization for their decade-long support. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has recently expressed its profound thanks to the RAV-Midden-West-Noord Brabant Ambulance Organization. The acknowledgment was highlighted by the presentation of a placard token of appreciation by the Honorable Minister, Mr. Richinel Brug, and Department head, Mr. Cylred Richardson, symbolizing the unwavering commitment of this organization to the enhancement of the Ministry's Ambulance Department over the past decade. This decade-long collaboration underscores the significance of international cooperation in the field of emergency medical services.

The homage paid in the form of a placard acknowledges the organizational support received and individual contributions, specifically honoring Ms. Lianne van Driel and Mr. Ruud Verhalle for their exceptional dedication and support.

The attached group picture from right to left is as follows: Dr. Jacqueline Thompson, Medical Advisor of the Ambulance Department; M. Joy Arnell, Secretary General of the Ministry VSA; Mr. Jan de Waard, Director of RAV Midden-West-Nord Brabant, The Netherlands; Mr. Cylred Richardson, Head Ambulance Department; Mr. Richinel Brug, the Honorable Minister of VSA; Ms. Lianne van Driel, Coordinator/Trainer RAV project SXM & Mr. Ruud Verhalle, RAV Ambulance Nurse Specialist.

