Ministry TEATT in search of legislative services. Starts tender process for the Request of Proposals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication of St. Maarten (TEATT) hereby invites interested parties to submit proposals for the provision of legislative services related to improving the entrepreneurial climate in Sint Maarten.

The aforementioned concerns the agreements made between Sint Maarten and the Netherlands in the form of the country packages (measure E6) and the associated implementation plans.

To implement the reform measure, a report on the current situation was made to (re)assess the problems, solutions, coherence, and desired approach.

This report titled “Spurring Entrepreneurship in Sint Maarten, State of Play, Policy Options and Implementation Plans” was authored by SEO Amsterdam Economics in 2022 and forms part of the Request for Proposals (RFP).

A copy of the RFP can be obtained via the following email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakb61883330dc21795c3d48abbf5108034’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyb61883330dc21795c3d48abbf5108034 = ‘Valya.pantophlet’ + ‘@’;

addyb61883330dc21795c3d48abbf5108034 = addyb61883330dc21795c3d48abbf5108034 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_textb61883330dc21795c3d48abbf5108034 = ‘Valya.pantophlet’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloakb61883330dc21795c3d48abbf5108034’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textb61883330dc21795c3d48abbf5108034+”;

.

All bids should be submitted digitally as a single PDF file to the aforementioned email address and should be addressed to:

The Minister of TEATT, A. Lambriex, c/o Ms. Valya Pantophlet, Department Head, Department of ETT, Ministry of TEATT

The tender period ends on April 20, 2024, at 17.00 hours, ECT.

Bids received after this deadline will be deemed inadmissible.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44942-ministry-teatt-in-search-of-legislative-services-starts-tender-process-for-the-request-of-proposals.html