Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Bill Folly Road Traffic Interruption from June 15. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), hereby announces that there will be interruption with the traffic flow on Billy Folly Road from Monday, June 15 through Monday, July 06, 2020.

Water drainage works will be carried out over the three-week period from 8:00 am until 16:00 pm and will take place between Atrium Hotel and Burger King along the public road.

The partial road closure is in connection with the Billy Folly Drainage Project, which is geared towards the elimination of the excess water on the road that

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34921-ministry-vromi-traffic-alert-bill-folly-road-traffic-interruption-from-june-15.html