Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial Closure of E. Camille Richardson Street and Airport Road. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be a partial closure of a section of the E. Camille Richardson Street and Airport Road on Thursday, December 19.

There will be a partial road closure of a section of the E. Camille Richardson Street on Thursday from 0.00 am until 12.00 pm at the intersection Zoutsteeg until D.A. Peterson Street.

With respect to the Airport Road, the partial closure will be from the intersection Sister Modesta Road until Sister Regina Road on one lane from 4.30

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33568-ministry-vromi-traffic-alert-partial-closure-of-e-camille-richardson-street-and-airport-road.html