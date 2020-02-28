Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial Closure of the Causeway Bridge. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be a partial closure of the Causeway Bridge for motorized traffic on Monday, March 2nd, Tuesday, March 3rd from 9.00 pm to 2.00 am.

On Monday, March 02nd, the traffic lane coming from the direction of the Airport road toward Union Road (Cole bay) will be closed for motorized traffic during the aforementioned hours.

On Tuesday, March 3rd the traffic lane coming from Union Road towards the Airport road (Simpson bay) will be closed during the aforementioned time.

