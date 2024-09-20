Minors arrested in connection with Front Street assault and robbery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM has arrested five minors in connection with a violent assault and robbery of a man on Front Street on the evening of September 8, 2024. The assault on the man by a group of minors was captured on video and widely shared across social media platforms.

After reviewing the footage and gathering evidence, KPSM launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the two 14-year-olds and the three 15-year-olds involved in the assault.

This resulted in the arrest of the five minors on Friday, September 20, 2024, at approximately 9:00 am. KPSM detectives and personnel from the Juvenile Division are continuing with this investigation.

In addition to focusing on the actions of the minors, detectives are also working with their parents.

The police emphasize that parents hold a significant degree of responsibility for the actions of their minor children. As such, the police are closely examining the parents’ roles in this matter.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety. The suspects, despite being minors, will face appropriate charges related to assault and public order offenses. KPSM also calls on parents, schools, and the wider community to take an active role in guiding and supervising young people’s behavior to prevent such incidents.

As the investigation continues, we will share further developments in this case. KPSM remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

KPSM Press Release.

