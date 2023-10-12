Minster Ottley instructs SZV to no longer withhold tax/ premium debt of new or existing pension. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, October 3rd, the honorable Minister of VSA Omar Ottley sent an urgent letter to SZV asking to review the National Ordinance old age pension and ensure that we have not taken the same course of action as our sister country Curacao. “The correspondence had been made earlier in the week with my colleague in Curacao to verify the queries pertaining to the conflict between withhold tax/ premium debt and article 18 of the National Ordinance old age pension,” said Minister Ottley.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44012-minster-ottley-instructs-szv-to-no-longer-withhold-tax-premium-debt-of-new-or-existing-pension.html