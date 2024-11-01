Missing Minor – Appeal for Public Assistance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bertram Jaheem Brandon CHERBIN a 15-year-old male who has been reported missing. He is a student at Milton Peters College and was last seen on Thursday October 31st 2024.

Description of the Missing Minor:

Name: Bertram Jaheem Brandon CHERBIN

Age: 15 years old

Height: about 6 feet

Skin Complexion: Brown

Black hair

Last Seen Wearing: Milton Peters College Uniform

Bertram Jaheem Brandon CHERBIN was last seen in South reward (MPC) area on the morning of Thursday October 31st 2024. He has not been heard from since, and the family is deeply concerned for his safety.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bertram Jaheem Brandon CHERBIN

you are urgently requested to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721-542-2222 or reach out to his family via the following numbers:

Mother: +1 721- 5249645

We also appeal directly to Bertram Jaheem Brandon CHERBIN, if you are reading this, please reach out to your mother as soon as possible. Your family is concerned and wants to ensure your safety.

Public Cooperation:

We urge the community to share this information and to be vigilant. Any leads or information, no matter how small, can assist us in locating Bertram Jaheem Brandon CHERBIN.

Contact Information: Sint Maarten Police Force Phone: +1 721-542-2222

KPSM Press Release.

