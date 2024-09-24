Moonlight Golf Lights up Mullet Bay Golf Course. | SMN NEWS

MULLET BAY:— Over the weekend, 27 avid golfers split up into 7 teams and headed out to Mullet Bay Golf Course to show off their skills in the softly star-lit darkness.

Geared up with glowing golf balls and a pair of flashlights, each team tried to score as low as possible. After a fierce battle, lost balls, and near hits, the surprising winner of this year’s Moonlight Scramble was the team comprised of Thomas Zorn, Andy Holmes, Jan Peter Holland, and Keith Graham, who ended the 10 holes stroke play event with a total score of 34 net.

With a relatively low average handicap, the team with players from Germany, England, and the Netherlands proved that practice makes perfect, even in the dark.

The second prize was won by the Max, Floor, Ryan, and Bart team with a total score of 36 net. Third the prize was taken by the team of Chris Marshall, Malcolm Marshall, Anil Sabnani, and Vivic Sabnani

with a total net score of 37.

After the golf, a wonderful prize-giving ceremony was hosted at Huppeldepup, and all teams enjoyed snacks and drinks until late at night.

For more information on this tournament or membership don't hesitate to get in touch with the Golf Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or check out the SMGA Facebook site at

https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation

