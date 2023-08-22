Mother and son injured in broad daylight shooting at Pic Paradis. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— A mother and son were shot today by two persons that rode to their Rambaud home around midday on Tuesday.

SMN News learned that the shooters were on a motorcycle when they shot at the mother and son.

The Gendarmerie has confirmed that several shots were fired in the Peak Pardis area around midday. The two victims have been transported to the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital for treatment.

An investigation has been opened and is being conducted by the SRD. The Gendarmerie said no other information on the shooting is available.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43637-mother-and-son-injured-in-broad-daylight-shooting-at-pic-paradis.html