Mother of Trinidadian Artiste calls on St. Maarten Government to provide proper healthcare for her injured son. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG/TRINIDAD: — Sandra Emmanuel, aka “Warrior Princess,” the mother of Mescach Emmanuel, AKA 'Plumpy Boss, who was shot early Sunday morning while he was on St. Maarten to perform at Moon Bar, said she wants the government of St. Maarten to provide proper healthcare for her son who is currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition.

“I want my son to get the best treatment in St. Maarten. There is a bullet logged in his head; my son did not go to St. Maarten to rob anyone or sell drugs; he went there to perform, and the people of St. Maarten shot up my son.”

Emmanuel was firing expletives as she spoke with SMN News regarding her child’s medical condition.

Asked how she knew the shooters were from St. Maarten since her son is not from St. Maarten but was allowed entry to St. Maarten despite his criminal records, Emmanuel said she was sure it was people from St. Maarten that were paid by the 6-gang to shoot her son.

A furious Emmanuel said what she wants is for her child to receive proper healthcare, as she continued to fire expletives before hanging up the telephone.

